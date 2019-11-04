Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe" on Monday, the country's interior minister Priti Patel said. "Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security," Patel said in a statement.

The "substantial" threat level continued to indicate a high level of threat and an attack might well occur without further warning, she said.

