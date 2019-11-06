International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers strike continues for 3rd day, gates of Patiala, Saket district courts closed to litigants

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:33 IST
Lawyers strike continues for 3rd day, gates of Patiala, Saket district courts closed to litigants

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts. The lawyers closed the main gates at Patiala House and Saket district courts and did not let litigants access the court premises, citing security reasons.

During the protest at Rohini district court, one lawyer took off his clothes and poured kerosene on his body threatening to immolate himself, while another advocate climbed atop a building in the premises. Delhi Bar associations' members said litigants are not allowed in due to security reasons.

"There are no police officials inside. Who will do the security check of the litigants. There may be some criminals among them too," said advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, general secretary of the coordination committee of all district courts bar associations in Delhi. "We are a big family here consisting of more than 10,000 members. There have been no assurance from anyone for the welfare of the injured lawyers and our security," said Kasana, who is also protesting at the gate of Saket district court complex.

Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Delhi Bar Association of Tis Hazari court said, "Litigants have been allowed inside premises. We are protesting peacefully. They have been allowed inside court rooms too." One of the protesting lawyers said on the condition of anonymity that they will not resume work till the time the policemen, who had allegedly fired and lathi charged at advocates are not arrested.

Police protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket District Court and another on Saturday at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured. Two FIRs were registered against unidentified persons, who were seen in a video hitting a uniformed policeman on a motorcycle with his elbow and slapping him outside the Saket court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Satin Creditcare Q2 net profit up by 17.8 pc at Rs 54 cr

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Limited SCNL on Wednesday reported a 17.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 54 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46 crore in the correspondin...

Guj govt purchases Rs 191-cr new aircraft for CM, VIP travel

The BJP government in Gujarat has finally purchased a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore for use by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries like the governor and deputy CM, formally wrapping up the delayed procurement process launche...

Malaysian police say 1MDB fugitive Low seeking to buy Cyprus properties

Malaysian police said on Wednesday that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, accused of a multi-billion dollar theft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, is attempting to purchase properties in Cyprus under a different name. Low, al...

UPDATE 1-U.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday Washingtons review of a trade preference facility for Indonesia would conclude soon, and he predicted far more investment by U.S. companies in Southeast Asias biggest economy. The United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019