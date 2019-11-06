International Development News
Air pollution: UP chief secretary faces SC ire

Air pollution: UP chief secretary faces SC ire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari faced flak from the Supreme Court on Wednesday for failing to come up with an appropriate road map to prevent stubble burning, which is a major source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Tiwari, who was summoned by the apex court, started his submissions before a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta by telling his name to the court.

"We do not want to know your name. We do not want any lecture. What is the road map?," the bench asked the 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. When Tiwari said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was himself reviewing the situation as regards stubble burning, the anguished bench said, "CM or PM, we are not interested in names. We are interested in actual work only."

The bench also came down heavily on the Punjab chief secretary for his failure to prevent stubble burning and said if he could not give a satisfactory response to the court's query, he would have to vacate the chair. Asserting that agriculture was the backbone of the economy and farmers needed support from the government, the top court directed Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide a support of Rs 100 per quintal to those small and marginal farmers, who had not burnt stubble, within seven days.

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Latest News

Poll to elect 3 sarpanches, fill 145 panchayat seats on Dec 8

Voting to directly elect three sarpanches and fill 145 vacant seats across 104 gram panchayats in Amravati district of Maharashtra will held on December 8. The State Election Commission SEC on Wednesday announced the poll schedule. Accordi...

Rs 1,000 crore package for SCB Medical College and Hospital

Setting a goal to transform state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus institute in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for the facility. Patnaik said his government plan...

Centre will act as facilitator for import of onion: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Centre will act as a facilitator for import of onion. The Union Government is taking all possible steps to curb price rise including creating a buffer stock of 56,700 tons of onions...

Prioritise giving machines to UP, Pb, Hry famers to check stubble burning: PM to agri ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed the Union Agriculture Ministry to give priority to farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distributing equipment to prevent stubble burning. This came on a day the Supreme Court la...
