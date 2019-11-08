International Development News
CJI Gogoi to meet UP chief secretary, DGP to review law and order situation

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi (File photo)

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to have a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police on Friday to assess the law and order arrangement in the state ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case to be pronounced next week, sources said.

The CJI has called UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh and will have the meeting in his chamber, they said.

The judgment on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The judgment is likely to be pronounced before November 17 as Justice Gogoi's tenure as the CJI comes to end on that day.

