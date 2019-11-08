International Development News
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:27 IST
Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their absence, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government takes a hard line against a restive labor force.

Other public workers say they cannot go to work because they have no money. Police on Wednesday blocked a handful of public sector workers from marching to government offices with a petition demanding better pay. Junior and middle-level doctors from state hospitals have been on strike since Sept. 3. They want their pay indexed to the U.S. dollar to stop their earnings being eroded by triple-digit inflation.

The doctors defied a court ruling last month that their action was illegal and they should return to work. Patients are being turned away from hospitals because there are no doctors to treat them. The Health Service Board said in a statement it had conducted hearings for 213 doctors and 211 were found guilty of being absent from work without proper cause. Only two doctors attended the hearings.

The board plans to call in 516 of the government's 1,601 doctors for disciplinary hearings. Tawanda Zvakada, the spokesman for Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, said he could not immediately comment.

The association has previously accused the government of intimidation. The government said last month it had doubled doctors' salaries. They said that was inadequate, as it would only increase their monthly salary to about 2,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($130).

Zimbabweans are bearing the brunt of the worst economic crisis in a decade, with shortages of foreign currency, fuel, power and medicines. The crisis has been worsened by a drought that has left more than half of the population in need of food aid and forced the government to scramble for scarce dollars to import grain.

Mnangagwa has asked for patience while his government tries to fix the economy. But hope has dimmed that he can end years of economic troubles that were a hallmark of the rule of the late Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in an army coup two years ago.

Also Read: Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN doctors enters day 5

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training ce...

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019