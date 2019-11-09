International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict rare combination of intellectual maturity: Solicitor general

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:03 IST
Ayodhya verdict rare combination of intellectual maturity: Solicitor general

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, calling it "a rare combination of intellectual maturity". "It is a historical verdict in more than one way. All five judges deserve unequivocal commendation for having adjudicated a dispute which was the oldest legal dispute of the present century," Mehta told PTI.

"This landmark verdict and the elaborate process undertaken by the highest court of the nation has reinforced and reaffirmed the faith and trust of the common man that his rights are in the safest possible hands of this great judicial institution, said the law officer, who had represented the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the title dispute. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The judgment, considering the peculiar facts of the case, being unanimous demonstrates judicial statesmanship and reflects a rare combination of intellectual maturity," Mehta said. "Highest court of our great nation, living by its own glorious past, has balanced justice on both sides strictly according to law after painstakingly analysing the intricacies of law involved and checkered facts dating back to several centuries," the solicitor general added. PTI URD LLP ABA RKS

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019