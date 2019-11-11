International Development News
TIMELINE-Key dates in Hong Kong's anti-government protests

Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester on Monday as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month. Following is a timeline of the key dates around a now-abandoned extradition bill and the protests it triggered:

February 2019 – Hong Kong's Security Bureau proposes amendments to extradition laws that would allow extraditions to countries, including mainland China, beyond the 20 states with which Hong Kong already has treaties. March 31 - Thousands take to the streets to protest against the proposed extradition bill.

April 3 - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's government introduces amendments to the extradition laws that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. April 28 – Tens of thousands of people march on the Legislative Council to demand the scrapping of the proposed amendments.

May 11 – Scuffles break out in the legislature between pro-democracy lawmakers and those loyal to Beijing. May 30 – Concessions to the extradition bill introduced but critics say they are not enough.

June 6 – More than 3,000 Hong Kong lawyers dressed in black take part in a rare protest march. June 9 - More than half a million people take to the streets.

June 12 – Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas during the city's largest and most violent protests in decades. Government offices are shut. June 15 – Lam indefinitely delays proposed extradition law.

July 1 - Protesters storm the Legislative Council on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti. July 9 - Lam says the extradition bill is dead and that government work on it had been a "total failure".

July 21 - Men in white T-shirts, some armed with poles, storm a train at rural Yuen Long station, attacking passengers and passers-by, after several thousand activists surrounded China's representative office. July 30 - Forty-four activists are charged with rioting, the first time the charge has been used during the protests.

Aug. 9 - China's aviation regulator demands Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific suspend personnel who have taken part in the protests. The airline suspends a pilot, one of the 44 charged, the next day. Aug. 14 - Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong's international airport after flights were disrupted.

Aug. 21 - Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce company, delays its Hong Kong listing of up to $15 billion. Sept. 2 - Lam says she has caused "unforgivable havoc" and would quit if she had a choice, according to a recording of remarks to business people.

Sept. 3 - Lam says she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign. Sept. 4 - Lam announces the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill. Critics say it is too little, too late.

Sept. 17 - Lam pledges to hold talks with the community to try to ease tensions. Sept. 26 - Protesters trap Lam in a stadium for hours after her first "open dialogue".

Oct. 1 - City rocked by the most widespread unrest since the protests began as China's Communist Party rulers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Police shoot an 18-year-old protester in the shoulder. Oct. 4 - Lam invokes colonial-era emergency powers to ban face masks, sparking violent protests. A police officer shoots a 14-year-old boy in the thigh.

Oct. 16 - Lam abandons her policy speech amid lawmakers' jeers. Prominent rights activist Jimmy Sham is beaten by four men wielding hammers and knives. Oct. 23 - Extradition bill is formally withdrawn.

Oct. 29 - Authorities disqualify pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from standing in upcoming district elections. Oct. 31 - Preliminary data shows Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.

Nov. 2 - Protesters vandalize China's official Xinhua news agency, smashing doors, setting fires and throwing paint. Nov. 3 - A man with a knife bites off part of a politician's ear and slashes several people after a shopping mall rally turns into conflict with police.

Nov. 4 - University student Chow Tsz-lok, 22, falls from the third to the second floor of a parking lot as police disperse protesters. Nov. 6 - A knife-wielding man attacks pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho.

Nov. 8 - Chow dies the first student death during the protests. Nov. 11 - Police fire live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, one person wounded. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Clare Jim;

