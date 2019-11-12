International Development News
OAS to meet on Bolivia situation on Tuesday

The Organization of American States plans to hold a special meeting on the situation in Bolivia at its Washington headquarters on Tuesday, the OAS said on Monday after the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The session is set for 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) and has been called at the request of the United States, Venezuela, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru and the Dominican Republic, the OAS said.

While the United States has expressed support for Morales' resignation, which he announced on Sunday, Venezuela has joined with some of his leftist allies decrying the turn of events as a "coup."

