International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena not to mention plea in SC challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 10:45 IST
Shiv Sena not to mention plea in SC challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

The Shiv Sena will not mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday its plea challenging the governor's decision of not granting it 3 days time for getting letter of support for government formation in Maharashtra, according to the party lawyer. The lawyer representing Shiv Sena in the apex court told PTI that the party has preferred not to mention the petition.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who had filed the petition on behalf of the Shiv Sena, said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had asked them to mention the writ petition at 10:30 AM on Wednesday. The lawyer said another petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state was being readied. The Shiv Sena had on Tuesday moved the apex court challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision but failed to get an urgent hearing in the matter.

The Shiv Sena had sought a direction from the apex court to quash the Governor's decision of not giving it the opportunity to prove majority on the floor of the House. The party had claimed it was invited to form the government on Monday and had indicated its willingness to do so on Tuesday.

In the petition, the Sena had contended that the governor's decision was violative of articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The plea had said the governor's decision rejecting the claim of the Shiv Sena, which is the second largest party with 56 MLAs, to form government is "ex facie arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of article 14".

The Shiv Sena was invited to form the state government on November 10 and the petitioner had indicated its willingness to form the government on November 11, it said In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority of 145 by 40 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally, garnered 56 seats. While the NCP had 54 seats and Congress had 44. In the petition, the Shiv Sena had made the ministry of home affairs, the Maharashtra government and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP as respondents.

The petition had said as per constitutional conventions and practices, the governor is duty-bound to allow reasonable time for political parties to conclude their negotiation on government formation and not act as an "agent or mouthpiece of the central government". The governor has to allow reasonable time to political outfits to present the conclusion of their negotiations before taking a decision to reject any claim to form government, it said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra even as top leaders from the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena held a flurry of consultations in a bid to tot up the numbers and resolve the impasse over government formation in the state since the assembly polls last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad due to hamstring injury

Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old had joined Englands squad still nursing the injury which saw him miss Evertons mat...

Young’s 42 points carry Hawks past Nuggets

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists, Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-121 on Tuesday night. The Hawks Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had...

Bengaluru to take 15 months to clear unsold housing stock, Delhi-NCR needs 44 months: Anarock

Real estate developers having projects in Bengaluru will take the lowest time of 15 months to clear their unsold housing units, while builders in the Delhi-National Capital Region Delhi-NCR may take 44 months to sell surplus inventories, ac...

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at hospital today

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Congress leader Man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019