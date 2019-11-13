SC strikes down rules in amended Finance Act 2017 on tribunals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down rules in the amended Finance Act 2017 on tribunals and directed the government to reformulate fresh norms with respect to appointment of tribunal members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Ministry of law to conduct impact study and submit report to the apex court.

The top court directed that appointment in tribunals should be in accordance with respective statutes.

