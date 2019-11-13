International Development News
Development News Edition

Spanish police seeking Venezuelan ex-spymaster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:16 IST
Spanish police seeking Venezuelan ex-spymaster
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish police said on Wednesday they were searching for Venezuela's former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, days after local media including EFE news agency reported a Spanish court had agreed to extradite him to the United States. Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities on allegations of drug trafficking. He has denied the accusations.

After some local media including El Pais reported he had gone missing, Spanish police confirmed they were looking for Carvajal, but declined to specify when they had begun their search and the reason. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. Carvajal had been arrested by Spanish police in April at the request of US authorities but Spain's High Court had initially ruled that he should be released and his extradition request denied.

Authorities in Washington have said they believe he could share incriminating information about Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh needs to improve logistics systems for growing economy 

To meet the needs of its growing economy and to boost export growth, Bangladesh needs to improve its transport and logistics systems, says a new World Bank report launched today. The report Moving Forward Connectivity and Logistics to Susta...

West Bengal: Locals in South 24 Parganas protest against arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo

The locals of Namkhana village here on Wednesday staged a protest against the arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was there to take note of the situation of the cyclone-affected area. The locals raised slogans like Babul Supriyo Go...

UPDATE 5-'Made in Germany': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin

U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin to produce cars Made in Germany as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and sporting prowess. Tesla Chief Executive Elon M...

Bright Pattern Recognized for Highest ROI and Fastest Time to Deploy of All CCaaS Providers

&#160;Bright Pattern announces recent recognition by the worlds leading business solutions review platform for having the highest ROI among all CCaaS vendors including Five9, NICE inContact, Genesys, Aspect, Avaya and other top vendors in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019