Royal Mail wins bid to block potential strikes, union says

Britain's Royal Mail has won a high court injunction seeking to block potential strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union said https://twitter.com/cwunews/status/1194626357713502214 on Wednesday.

The company had said last week it would go to court to block a potential strike by the CWU, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

