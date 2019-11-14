International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Moldovan parliament approves Ion Chicu as new prime minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chisinau
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Moldovan parliament approves Ion Chicu as new prime minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved former finance minister Ion Chicu as prime minister along with a new government composed mainly of ministers who support Moscow-backed President Igor Dodon.

The move came two days after a no-confidence vote felled the previous government of pro-Western prime minister Maia Sandu just five months after it took power promising to fight corruption. Chicu, who served briefly as finance minister under Sandu's predecessor, Pavel Filip, pledged continuity in Moldova's relations with international lenders.

"The government will continue to fulfill all obligations of the state to external partners and international financial organizations, primarily the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank," Chicu told parliament. He said the current IMF program would expire in March 2020 and that the government was ready to start talks about a new loan.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, had formed an uneasy coalition with the Moscow-backed Socialists, formerly headed by Dodon, but relations broke down over a proposed reform of how to pick the top prosecutor. The tiny former Soviet republic signed a political and trade agreement with the EU in 2014, angering Russia.

Brussels and the International Monetary Fund support Chisinau with aid, and the EU said on Tuesday it was "deeply worried" about Sandu's government falling. Moldova, a country of 3.5 million situated between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has lurched from crisis to crisis since the disappearance of $1 billion from its financial system in 2014 tarnished the reputation of its political class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Framework to be prepared for better implementation of central, state policies in states, UTs

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the Women and Child Development WCD ministry along with NITI Aayog will prepare a framework for a national plan for States and Union Territories for better implementation of all the...

UPDATE 3-Norway fund shuns G4S over human rights violation risks

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund can no longer invest in G4S because of the unacceptable risk that the security services company contributes to, or is responsible for human rights violations, the central bank said on Thursday.Norways fund h...

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the P...

Grasim Industries Q2 net profit at Rs 1,473 crore

Aditya Birla Groups flagship firm Grasim Industries on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore for the July-September period helped by good performance of its subsidiaries UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital. Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019