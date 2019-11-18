International Development News
China accuses Britain of taking sides in Hong Kong protests

Image Credit: Flickr

China's ambassador to London on Monday accused the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticizing the police and government. "We have made our position known to the British side when they have made irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong. I think when the British government criticises Hong Kong police, criticize the Hong Kong government in handling the situation they are interfering with China's internal affairs," ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

"They look like they are balanced but as a matter of fact, they are taking sides. That is our position." As the ambassador's news conference was unfolding at the Chinese embassy in London, the British Foreign Office issued the latest in a series of statements on Hong Kong, in which it said Britain was seriously concerned by the escalation in violence from both the protesters and the authorities.

