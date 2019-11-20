Britain's Prince Andrew to step down from public duties
Britain's Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the foreseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.
"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew
- Britain
- Jeffrey Epstein
- Buckingham Palace
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal
UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting Epstein accuser
UK's Corbyn: Serious questions to be answered about Prince Andrew
UPDATE 4-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims
Britain's Prince Andrew has 'no recollection' of Epstein sex accuser