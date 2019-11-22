UPDATE 2-Serbia's president accuses Russia of spying on Balkan country

Serbian intelligence agencies have uncovered a wide-ranging intelligence operation between Russian spies and members of the Serbian military, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. Vucic's remarks came after a meeting of the National Security Council which he summoned after a video showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money to a Serbian man in Belgrade was made public on YouTube over the weekend.

