International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan rules against divorced parents seeking access to children

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:00 IST
Japan rules against divorced parents seeking access to children
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan is not at fault for the inability of parents to see their children after separating despite having visitation rights, a court ruled on Friday, in a case that critics say highlights the ineptitude of a judicial system that lacks enforcement powers.

Fourteen parents had sued the government claiming damages of 9 million yen ($82,900), arguing that having no legal framework to ensure proper access to children was unconstitutional. Parental alienation has long been an acute problem in Japan, with children often losing contact with the non-custodial parent after an acrimonious split.

Unlike most developed countries, Japan has no joint-custody system after divorce, and court-ordered visitation rights are often ignored with impunity. The World Health Organisation this year classified parental alienation as a health condition, while the United Nations stipulates children should have the right to maintain bonds with both parents.

In the Tokyo District Court ruling, presiding judge Tatsuro Maezawa said the UN treaty was "merely an agreement to respect" those rights but had no binding power. Tommaso Perina, an Italian resident of Tokyo and the only non-Japanese plaintiff, said the ruling went against the Supreme Court's stance, expressed in a parliamentary committee last week, that judges must adhere to international treaties in handing out rulings.

Perina lost custody of his children after his wife decided unilaterally in late 2016 not to return to Tokyo from her hometown to the north. Perina said he has not seen his children, aged 6 and 4, for more than two years. A family court rejected Perina's plea for custody and granted him two hours' visitation a month.

Court documents reviewed by Reuters show Perina's wife had claimed domestic violence but the judge ruled against her, saying her testimony lacked credibility. "It's ridiculous – you'd spend more time with a pet turtle," Perina told Reuters. "But my wife is refusing even that. I'm worried about my children because Japanese courts don't seem to understand what's in the best interest of children."

Multiple attempts by Reuters to reach Perina's wife by telephone were unsuccessful. Perina remains married to her, has full parental rights and has been paying alimony of 170,000 yen a month since December 2016.

Perina has sought help through diplomatic channels - Ambassador Giorgio Starace called his situation a case of "minor abduction" - while even Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke to his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, to no avail. "I've reached the peak of what I can do," Perina said.

"Because when you have the head of a state talking for your kids and they cannot help the situation... Who can ask for more than that?" ($1 = 108.5200 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs

Amid hectic political activity for government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met his partys legislators here and told them that the process to form a Sena-led dispensation in the state was in the final ...

Bhopal: Obscene video played on fare collection machine at bus stop, case registered

A cybercrime case has been registered in regard to playing of an indecent video at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in the city. The incident occurred at Vidya Nagar bus stop located at Hoshangabad Road in the state capital.Officer...

UPDATE 3-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea, angering China

U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea in the past few days, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy waterw...

Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch

The big reveal of Teslas electric pick-up went embarrassingly wrong when the supposedly impact-proof windows smashed, leaving a flustered Elon Musk to flounder through the rest of his presentation in front of a badly damaged vehicle. The Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019