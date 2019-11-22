International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-History, islets and rulings behind tension between S.Korea and Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:23 IST
EXPLAINER-History, islets and rulings behind tension between S.Korea and Japan
Image Credit: Flickr

The animosity between Japan and South Korea is entwined with the history of Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula, the mobilisation of forced labour at companies, of women in wartime brothels, and a row over the ownership of islets in the sea between the two nations.

On Friday, South Korea said it would not suspend its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, in a last-minute reversal that signalled a breakthrough in relations. Here is an outline of the issues that still bedevil their ties:

FORCED LABOUR Last year, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate some wartime forced labourers.

The ruling infuriated Tokyo, which says the former labourers' right to reparations ceased under a 1965 treaty normalising diplomatic ties. Relations deteriorated when Japan restricted exports of high-tech material to South Korea in July, while a group of former labourers requested a court order to forcibly liquidate Mitsubishi assets for compensation.

In October, a commercial by Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo stirred a backlash in South Korea, where it was seen as mocking victims of forced labour and comfort women, a Japanese euphemism for women, many of them Korean, forced into wartime brothels. Yang Kee-ho, a professor of Japanese Studies at Sungkonghoe University in Seoul, said the two sides were far apart.

"But it could get even worse if the asset sale of Japanese firms is materialised, so it's good to listen and talk to the Japanese to see if they can find a new, creative way out." 'COMFORT WOMEN'

Reminders of Japan's rule are inflammatory for both sides, but the issue of "comfort women" is particularly contentious. Many surviving South Korean victims want a formal apology and compensation from Japan.

Japan says the matter of compensation was settled under the 1965 treaty. In 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a settlement under which Tokyo issued an official apology and provided 1 billion yen ($9.23 million) to a fund to help the victims.

Taking office two years later, South Korean President Moon Jae-in dissolved the fund, effectively scrapping the agreement, a move that analysts said convinced Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the South Korean leader was deceitful. Tokyo wants Seoul to remove a statue near the Japanese embassy in Seoul commemorating the comfort women, and another next to the Japanese consulate in Busan.

Some comfort women victims continue a weekly protest in front of the embassy. ISLETS

The two countries also have a territorial dispute which flared again in October when South Korea flew fighter jets over a set of remote islands marking its Armed Forces Day. The windswept volcanic islets, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, are controlled by Seoul with a small band of coast guards and are also claimed by Tokyo.

The cluster sit astride fertile fishing grounds and deposits of natural gas that could be worth billions of dollars, experts say. The territorial feud is emotional for Koreans, who say the islands, recorded as part of their territory since 512, were the first land seized by Japan as part of its forcible occupation of the peninsula.

Japan argues the islands were never part of Korea and it had established sovereignty by the mid-17th century as a stopover for its fishermen. Seoul rejects Tokyo's proposal to refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

In 2017, Japan complained after Moon served to visit U.S. President Donald Trump a dish called "Dokdo shrimp", and invited a comfort women survivor to a banquet for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

HIGHLIGHTSTeslas highly-anticipated futuristic pickup truck called Cybertruck suffered a setback after its armored glass windows shattered during a demonstration.The blunder overshadowed the launch, which was live-streamed from Los Angeles ...

Marks & Spencer appoints Tesco exec as new clothing chief

Britains Marks Spencer said on Friday it had appointed the chief executive of rival supermarket Tescos FF clothing division to the role of managing director at its clothing and home division.In July, MS boss Steve Rowe sacked clothing divi...

CasaOne raises $16 mn led by Accel

CasaOne, a furniture rental company, on Friday said it has raised USD 16 million about Rs 114 crore in funding led by Accel. The Series B round also saw participation from existing investors JLL Spark, Freestyle Capital, NextWorld Capital, ...

Uddhav Thackeray to lead new Maharashtra government: Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday. Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019