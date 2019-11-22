International Development News
Development News Edition

SC declines plea against HC order quashing 2016 MPSC main exam

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:23 IST
SC declines plea against HC order quashing 2016 MPSC main exam

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Manipur High Court verdict which quashed the Manipur Public Service Commission (Main) exam, 2016 on the ground that it was not conducted fairly and had ordered CBI probe into the matter. A bench headed by Justice M M Shantanagoudar dismissed the plea filed by some candidates, who were selected in the 2016 main examination, challenging the high court's October 18, 2019, judgement.

The high court had passed the verdict on a batch of pleas which had raised the issue related to irregularities in the exam. "From the aforesaid facts and circumstances, it can be safely held that the MPSC has no intention to conduct any examination in a fair and just manner. It had, in the present case, miserably failed to discharge its duties and functions as mandated in the Constitution of India," the high court had said in its judgement.

It had directed the CBI to investigate the conduct of examination by the MPSC within three months and take appropriate action. During the arguments in the apex court, senior advocate Indira Jaising and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for those on whose petition the high court had passed the order, said that fresh exam should be conducted as the illegalities go to the root of the matter.

MPSC had issued notification in April 2016 inviting online applications for filling up 82 posts of different categories of service through the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2016 which was divided into two stages-one, preliminary and main examination. Several candidates, who had appeared in the main examination, had approached the chief minister of Manipur alleging anomalies and irregularities in the process of conducting the examination while others had filed applications under the RTI Act for furnishing information regarding their answer sheets.

Initially, petitions were filed in high court seeking cancellation of the main examination questioning the validity and correctness of process of selection. A single judge bench of the high court had dismissed the petitions in February 2017.

Later, a division bench of the high court allowed the appeals filed against the February 2017 order and quashed the 2016 main examination conducted by the MPSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

350 stranded tourists, locals at Zojila Pass rescued by Army

About 350 tourists and locals, stranded due to heavy snowfall, were rescued by Army from 11,500 feet high Zojila pass along Srinagar-Leh national highway, a defence spokesman said on Friday. The night-long rescue operation in coordination w...

HMSI plant workers stage protest march; co alleges union instigating contractual workers

A section of workers of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Indias HMSI Manesar plant on Friday took out a protest against the companys decision to sack contractual workers and suspend work at the facility. The march started from the plant to Gurg...

Cash worth Rs 1.09 cr seized in poll-bound Jharkhand

The police on Friday seized Rs 1.09 crore from two districts in poll-bound Jharkhand. During a vehicle checking drive ahead of the assembly elections, unaccounted cash worth Rs sixty lakh was seized from a vehicle at Satbarba area under th...

Consensus on Uddhav Thackeray to lead new govt in Maha: Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday, signalling end of speculation on who will occupy the chief ministers post as efforts to install a non-BJP dispensa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019