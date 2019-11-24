International Development News
Development News Edition

Calcutta HC stresses on mediation to reduce backlog of cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 09:01 IST
Calcutta HC stresses on mediation to reduce backlog of cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the number of pending litigations before it touching 2.29 lakh, the Calcutta High Court is stressing on alternative dispute redressal mechanisms like mediation to reduce the backlog. The high court is encouraging litigants involved in various disputes, from commercial to matrimonial issues, to go for mediation to resolve their differences, instead of fighting their cases in the courts that may take a long time before any outcome is reached.

As Justice Harish Tandon of the Calcutta High Court put it, "Mediation is an effective tool for redressal of disputes between contesting litigants, where parties can settle their differences in a win-win situation." "We have been facing problem in tackling huge pendency of cases," Justice Tandon said in an interaction with mediapersons on mediation as an effective alternative dispute redressal system. Though the Arbitration and Conciliation Act has been in place since 1996, giving settlement of disputes through mediation a legal sanction, it has not been quite popular among the people, mainly owing to a lack of knowledge about it.

To raise awareness among people, the Mediation and Conciliation Committee of the high court organised a four-day workshop from November 15 in association with the Foundation for Sustainable Rule of Law Initiatives (FSRI) of the USA and CAMP Arbitration and Mediation Practices of Bengaluru. The program was aimed at augmenting the process of mediation across West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and bringing down the ever-increasing pile of pending cases in different courts within this region, Justice Tandon said.

It was designed to spread awareness and interact with all kinds of stakeholders in the field of mediation, including the mediators themselves, the litigants, advocates, law firms and referral judges of different district and sub-divisions of West Bengal. "The concept of pre-litigation mediation in the field of commercial and matrimonial disputes were also discussed," he said.

To achieve the desired exposure of mediation as an effective tool for dispute resolution, the stakeholders decided that awareness programs would be held to sensitize people at the grassroot level, he said. On June 30 this year, there were 2,29,103 cases pending before the Calcutta High Court, of which the majority were civil cases at 1,89,976, according to data provided in its website.

A little over 2.22 lakh cases were pending before the high court as on December 31, 2017, as per official data. Out of a sanctioned judge strength of 72, the Calcutta High Court at present has 40 judges.

Out of the 40, two judges are permanently on rotation at the Andaman and Nicobar circuit bench of the high court and another two judges at the Jalpaiguri circuit bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

'Old newspapers can be used for cheap, large scale production of carbon nanotubes'

Researchers have shown that old newspapers can be used as a material on which carbon nanotubes can be grown on a large scale, an advance that may new lead to low cost, eco-friendly methods for manufacturing the tiny molecules. The researche...

Muhammad, Kipchoge named World Athletes of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019, held at the Grimaldi Forum here on Saturday. 29-year-old Muhammad broke the world record in the 400m hurd...

UPDATE 3-More than a million turn out in Hong Kong test of support for China-backed leader

More than a million voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday in district elections viewed as a key barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, besieged by nearly six months of often violent pro-democracy protests. Th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Samoa measles outbreak kills 20, mostly childrenDeaths related to measles, mostly among small children, have more than tripled to 20 in the past week on the Pacific island of Samoa, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019