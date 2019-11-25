International Development News
Development News Edition

'Pervasive' digital sexual violence against women skyrockets in Singapore

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:31 IST
'Pervasive' digital sexual violence against women skyrockets in Singapore

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From online stalking to revenge porn, cases of digital sexual violence have spiked sharply in Singapore, women's rights campaigners warned on Monday as they called for reforms to clamp down on the emerging form of crime.

The tech-savvy nation has seen several high-profile cases this year, including a university student who was filmed in the shower and several arrests made over the distribution of nude photos on an online chat group. Such abuse cases - aided by technology - nearly tripled to 124 last year, up from 46 in 2016, according to figures compiled by Singapore's gender equality advocacy group AWARE, based on cases that it has assisted.

More than half of the 2018 cases involved images, including illicit filming, distribution of nude photos and upskirting - the surreptitious filming or taking of photographs under girls' and women's clothes - it added. "New factors - such as the widespread availability of recording technology, and our 24/7 channels of communication - make these actions all the more pervasive and damaging today," said Anisha Joseph, head of the Sexual Assault Care Centre at AWARE.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said it did not track sexual violence cases that used technology. Parliament in May has passed new laws targeting online sexual abuse, including voyeurism, upskirting and unsolicited intimate images, or "cyber flashing" - with maximum jail sentences ranging from two to five years.

Law Minister K. Shanmugam has previously said these reforms would help ensure Singapore be a "safe home" for women. From Britain to Germany and South Korea, there has been a flurry of cases in recent years using the advancement and easy access to technology to sexually assault women.

France outlawed upskirting in 2018 while Britain followed suit this year. Germany also said it would enact a similar law. In South Korea, tens of thousands of women took to the streets last year to protest against so-called "spycam porn", the illicit filming in toilets or changing rooms and selling the footages online later.

Monica Baey, who was filmed by a man during her shower inside a university hostel earlier this year, said the law needed to change to treat the crime more seriously in Singapore, where eight out of 10 residents are internet users. The man who filmed her was given a police warning and suspended from the university for a semester.

"It's a case of sexual assault even though there is no physical contact," the 23-year-old student told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Singapore, adding she was "traumatised" over the incident. "It's not something that can be seen as less serious just because it was committed through a mobile phone," she said. "The victims still face a lifelong trauma."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn forces adjournment of Parliament proceedings over Maha govt issue

The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the ...

65th Filmfare Awards to be held in Guwahati

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation ATDC and the Times of India Group on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU for organising the 65th Filmfare Awards at Guwahati on February 15 next year. This will be for the first time th...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as trade deal hopes build

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also buoyed sentiment. Bei...

IL&FS: NCLT asks Axis, StanC CEOs to be present on Dec 16,

The Mumbai NCLT on Monday ordered the CEOs of Axis Bank and StanChart Bank to be personally present at the next hearing on December 16 in a case relating to the ILFS fraud, failing which it threatened to get nonbailable warrants issued agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019