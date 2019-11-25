U.S. recalls ambassador to South Sudan to consult on unity government failure- State Department

The United States has called back its ambassador to South Sudan for consultations relating to the African nation's failure to form a unity government, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return to Washington to "meet with senior U.S. government officials as part of the re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Government of South Sudan given the latest developments," Ortagus said in a statement.

Earlier this month the United States said it was disappointed that South Sudan failed to form a unity government by a Nov. 12 deadline and would reevaluate its relationship with the country's government.

