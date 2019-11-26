International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lawsuit claims U.S. starving 2020 census funding, may cause undercount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Lawsuit claims U.S. starving 2020 census funding, may cause undercount
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A new lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of starving the U.S. Bureau of the Census of needed funding for an accurate 2020 count, likely causing an undercounting of racial and ethnic minorities and depriving them of crucial federal funds.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy Action and the city of Newburgh, New York, accused the government of arbitrarily slashing resources to count blacks, Hispanics, immigrants, the homeless and other members of so-called "hard-to-count" communities. According to the plaintiffs, decisions to hire one-third as many enumerators as in 2010, halve the number of census field offices, reduce questionnaire help and slash community outreach was arbitrary, capricious and irrational, and violated the government's constitutional duty to do an "actual enumeration."

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan seeks to set aside those decisions and ensure that sufficient funding is available for an accurate count. "Defendants have been operating on the cheap," the complaint said. "Given the size and scope of the decennial census, immediate relief is necessary to ensure that defendants have ample opportunity to implement the changes."

The defendants are the U.S. Department of Commerce and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, as well as the Census Bureau and its director, Steven Dillingham. Neither the Commerce Department nor the Census Bureau immediately responded to requests for comment.

Census data are used to award billions of dollars of federal funds and determine political representation. The lawsuit followed U.S. President Donald Trump's July 11 retreat from trying to add a citizenship question to the census.

Critics said adding the question would discriminate against minorities, and would have helped Republicans by lowering the number of responses from people in areas more likely to vote for Democrats. Newburgh is 65 miles (105 km) north of New York City, and its population of roughly 28,000 includes many black, Hispanic and undocumented people. The complaint said the city had one of New York's lowest census participation rates in 2010.

Center for Popular Democracy Action is based in Brooklyn and said it represents workers, minorities, and immigrants on issues of economic and racial justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill empowering Gram Sabha to pass resolution banning opening of liquor vends passed in Hry Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill which allows a Gram Sabha to pass a resolution banning opening of liquor vends within the local area of a Gram Panchayat if 10 per cent population is against setting up of such stores. The new l...

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...

UK Labour leader defends anti-Semitism handling after chief rabbi criticism

Eds Updating with details London, Nov 26 AFP Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday defended his handling of anti-Semitism allegations after Britains most senior rabbi suggested the issue was a new poison within the party that had been sanc...

With time running out, Democrat Booker to make all-out push for debate stage

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Bookers campaign will mount an all-out effort to boost his anemic poll numbers in a attempt to qualify for the December debate, his campaign manager said in a memo to the U.S. senators supporters on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019