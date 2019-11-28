International Development News
Filmmaker Bharat Shah's kin gets bail in assault case

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:16 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:16 IST
Filmmaker Bharat Shah's kin gets bail in assault case Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI)Yash Mehta,grandson of film producer Bharat Shah, was on Thursday granted bail in a case related to alleged assault on policemen at a pub in south Mumbai by a court here. Mehta was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday following a brawl at 'Dirty Buns SoBo' pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road in the Gamdevi area.

He was granted bail by sessions judgeDinesh Deshmukh, who opined that investigation into the incident was almost over and custody of the accused was not further required. The accused was represented in the court by advocates Parvez Memon and Waseem Pangarkar.

They hadargued that Mehta had played no role in the alleged offence and he was wrongly implicated in the said FIRs. Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged incident.

Besides Mehta,Shah (75) and his son Rajiv (55) were also named as accused in the case. The Gamdevi police had gone to the pub after receiving a complaint about a scuffle between two groups, an official had said.

In the ensuing argument, a drunk patron allegedly thrashed a police constable and tore his uniform, following which three persons, including Mehta, were detained and taken to the Gamdevi police station. At around 3.30 am, Shah and his son Rajiv reached the police station and allegedly tried to put pressure on police personnel to release Mehta, who was later placed under arrest, he said.

Mehta has been charged with assaulting police personnel, police had said. The father-son duo applied for anticipatory bail and court has given them interim protection from arrest till December 3..

