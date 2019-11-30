Suriname court convicts President Bouterse of murder for 1982 executions

A court in Suriname on Friday convicted President Desi Bouterse of murder for the execution of 15 opponents in 1982 during an earlier term as military ruler of the South American country after he and other soldiers led a violent coup to seize power.

The court sentenced Bouterse, who is currently in China on an official visit, to 20 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)