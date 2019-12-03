U.S. appeals court denies Trump administration request to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Department's request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trump's administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal crimes after a 16-year hiatus.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that the administration had "not satisfied the stringent requirements" to stay the lower court's ruling. The administration had planned to resume executions of federal death row inmates starting on Dec. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)