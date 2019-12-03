German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban on a producer of armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia which the government had imposed following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The German government authority for export control had failed to meet formal requirements when it withdrew export permission for 110 armored vehicles to the Royal Saudi Land Forces, an administrative court in Frankfurt said.

The court did not identify the company that had brought the case and said the ruling was not yet definitive and could still be appealed. The economy ministry, which supervises the export supervision office, was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)