Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC sets deadline for recruitment board to comply with order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:54 IST
HC sets deadline for recruitment board to comply with order

The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) of stalling the selection to Grade-II police constable if the board fails to comply with an interim order of the court by December 6. It also ordered the board to permit by then five transsexuals to participate in the physical test of the recruitment.

It is entirely a different question as to whether they (transsexuals) will succeed in the writ petitions or not. But allowing them to participate in the physical test, the state will be sending a strong message that transsexuals are being taken into the main stream of society and they will be entitled for protection and opportunities in future, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The issue pertains to five separate pleas moved by Deepika, Thenmozi and three orders seeking to quash a notification issued by the board on March 6 fixing 26 years as the upper age limit for transsexual applicants to the post of Grade II Police Constable (AR). They wanted the TNUSRB to relax the condition and fix 45 years as upper age limit for transsexual applicants.

Admitting the plea on November 14, the court directed the board to permit the petitioners to participate in the physical test conducted for the recruitment. However, the interim order was not complied with by the board.

When the plea came up for hearing on Tuesday, additional advocate general submitted appeals have been filed against the interim order and the same is in the numbering stage. The relief that is now being sought for by the petitioners is beyond the notification and unless the rules are amended by the government, the petitioners will not be entitled for the reliefs, he added.

Refusing to accept the submissions, the judge said all such objections were considered by the court even while passing the interim order. The interim order was passed by this court for two reasons. The first reason is that the transsexuals have been treated with discrimination for a long time and they must be given some hope that they are being taken into the main stream of society.

If the petitioners are allowed to participate in the physical test, they will at least have the satisfaction of having participated in the recruitment process, Justice Venkatesh said. This case cannot be looked like any other regular case and it becomes important to show more consideration and for that purpose, certain orders would have to be passed taking into consideration the extra-ordinary situation in which the transsexuals are placed, the judge added.

The court then posted the pleas to December 6 for reporting compliance of the November 14 order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

Detroit, Dec 3 AP A 28-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Wor...

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel an...

French President says he stands by his statement on NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he stood by his recent statement on NATO where he described the long-time coalition as suffering from brain death in part due to lack of United States leadership under President Donald T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019