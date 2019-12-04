Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea's Kim sends defiant signals with new horse ride, rare party meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 10:45 IST
North Korea's Kim sends defiant signals with new horse ride, rare party meeting

Kim Jong Un mounted a white horse again as North Korea announced on Wednesday it would soon convene a rare meeting of the ruling party's top leaders, steps analysts say signal preparations for a more confrontational stance.

For the second time in two months, Kim visited North Korea's sacred Mt Paektu on horseback, this time accompanied by senior military officers, aimed at instilling a "revolutionary spirit" in the people, state news agency KCNA reported. Kim has warned the United States it has until the end of the year to offer more concessions to restart stalled denuclearisation talks or North Korea will pursue an unspecified "new path" that analysts say may include a resumption of intercontinental ballistic missile launches or nuclear tests.

The United States has called for North Korea to give up significant portions of its nuclear arsenal before punishing international sanctions are eased, while Pyongyang has accused the United States of "gangster-like" demands for unilateral disarmament. U.S. officials have downplayed the year-end deadline, calling it "artificial" but North Korean state media have carried a steady chorus of statements in recent weeks, saying Washington should not ignore the warning and dismissing U.S. calls for talks as a stalling tactic.

The announcement that a Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea would meet sometime in late December underscores how North Korea is serious about making a major decision, analysts said. Such meetings have often been when North Korea has announced major policy shifts.

The timing of this plenum is unusual because it comes before the year-end deadline, as well as before Kim's expected New Year's address, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst with NK News, a website that monitors North Korea. "That Pyongyang is opting to hold this meeting before the end of the year indicates its strong resolve," she said. "Taking the party plenum announcement and the Mount Paektu visit together, the 'resolve' seems to be that North Korea will not cave in to the U.S., and that it will keep charging on despite the difficulties."

'PREPARE FOR HARSHNESS' KCNA reported Kim was joined by top military aides as he rode a white horse in a tour of historic battlefields near Mount Paektu.

Kim has often visited the sacred mountain around the time of major developments in North Korea, including missile launches, and his horseback visit in October sparked speculation of a change in North Korea's nuclear negotiation strategy. State media photos on Wednesday showed the saddle and harness on Kim's horse adorned with more intricate gold-coloured fittings and government emblems.

The ride was aimed at instilling in North Koreans the mountain's "indefatigable revolutionary spirit" in the face of "unprecedented blockade and pressure imposed by the imperialists," KCNA reported. Kim said there was a need to prepare for "the harshness and protracted character of our revolution," according to KCNA.

While Kim's plans are still unclear, the signals suggest the window for diplomacy is closing fast, if not already shut, said John Delury of Seoul's Yonsei University. "The message is buckle up, it’s going to be a big year for us next year," he said. "And not a year of diplomacy and summitry, but rather of national strength."

The ride is full of symbolism for North Koreans, and sending strident messages to domestic audiences more fully commits Kim to following through on his declarations, Delury said. Lee noted the fact Kim was accompanied by senior army officers rather than party officials, combined with other recent military-related announcements by state media, suggests North Korea "will likely transition to a more militaristic line".

The plenum meeting would mark the first time such a gathering has occurred twice in one year under Kim Jong Un, Delury said. "This is not a standard meeting," he said. "How many details will actually come out of that meeting in anyone's guess. But it signals that diplomacy could be off and they are really going to act on this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for ...

S&P reaffirms India's sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook

Rating agency Standard Poors has reaffirmed Indias sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook and expects its economy to grow strongly over the next two years. Indias economy continues to achieve impressive long-term growth r...

Hathaway, Vrana score twice as Capitals down Sharks

Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Vrana both scored twice to pace the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. John Carlson added one goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd registered two assists for Washington. Ca...

Wipro to establish Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne

Indias IT major Wipro Ltd is all set to expand its presence in Australias Victoria state by establishing a 1.5 million dollar state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre. The new centre in South Melbourne will offer protection from cyber-attacks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019