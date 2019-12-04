Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau says "jaws drop to the floor" during Trump remarks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:55 IST
Trudeau says "jaws drop to the floor" during Trump remarks
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was filmed at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday evening describing how surprised U.S. President Donald Trump's team appeared to be by his performance at a press conference. Earlier on Tuesday Trump had addressed issues ranging from NATO to North Korea and trade to impeachment proceedings at two long question-and-answer sessions with reporters, first alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and then with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At one, he described earlier comments by Macron as "very nasty". The later conversation at the reception between Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was recorded on video and snippets were audible. Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne was also there.

"Is that why you were late?" Johnson asked Macron. "...It was like a 40-minute press conference," Trudeau said. "Yeah, yeah, yeah! Forty minutes."

Other words were exchanged but could not be heard, before Trudeau added: "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk due back on witness stand in defamation trial stemming from tweets

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk was due to resume testifying in his own defense on Wednesday at the trial for a defamation lawsuit filed by a British diver whom the Silicon Valley billionaire called pedo guy on Twitter.Musk, the 48-year-old...

FACTBOX-U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of the law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

IndiGo airline introduces new flight to Bengaluru

IndiGo airlines has introduced a new flight on the segment between the city and Bengaluru. With this, the number of flights operating on this route has gone up to ten.IndiGo has already been operating four flights on this route on a daily b...

Karnataka Premier League scandal: KSCA management comittee

Karnataka State Cricket Association KSCA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said. The arrests so far are backed by a lot of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019