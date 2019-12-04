DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 4

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 ** KIEV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attend a joint news conference after a meeting in Kiev. - 0945 GMT

** WATFORD, United Kingdom - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference after NATO summit. - 1330 GMT ** WATFORD, United Kingdom - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after NATO summit. - 1330 GMT

** WATFORD, United Kingdom - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference after summit. - 1345 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visits United States (to Dec 5). ROME - Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Julie Payette will travel to Italy (final day).

BEIJING - El Salvador's President Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez will pay a state visit to China (to Dec. 6) DELHI - King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will pay a six-day state visit to India (to Dec. 6) KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (final day).

MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Dec. 13). LONDON/RABAT/LISBON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the UK, Morocco and Portugal (to Dec. 6)

MOSCOW - Mongolia Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will visit Russia (to Dec. 6). LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (final day).

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (final day). SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Jeria meets with Costa Rican President's Carlos Alvarado in San Jose.

SEOUL - Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi visits South Korea (to Dec 5). BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers meet in Brussels to discuss smart sector integration, future of energy systems, draft national energy and climate plans and the new Commission's energy policy priorities. - 1100 GMT

BENTO GONZALVES, Brazil - The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay meet in Bento Gonzalves in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for their semiannual Mercosur summit (to Dec 5). SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas will visit Athens.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with military honors in Berlin - 1100 GMT ROME - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Italy (to Dec. 7).

New Delhi - OECD Economic Surveys: India 2019 UTTARAKHAND, India - King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will visit Uttarakhand (to Dec. 6) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

** ADDIS ABABA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Ethiopia. ROME - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and hold joint news conference - 1130 GMT MOSCOW – Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets Belarusian Prime Minister Siarhiej Rumas.

LISBON - The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva during a visit in Lisbon to discuss the U.S.-Portuguese cooperation. DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election.

VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

BRUSSELS - EU-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation Council meeting. Oslo - OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2019

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU-Tajikistan Cooperation Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17 TOKYO - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Japan (to Dec 20).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6 LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - - Friday, JANUARY 10

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, January 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - Sunday, JANUARY 12

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, January 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced.

