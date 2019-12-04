Denmark will contribute four additional planes to NATO - Danish PM
Denmark's Prime minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark would contribute an additional four planes to the NATO-alliance in 2020 and 2021 after holding talks with U.S. President Trump at a NATO summit in London on Wednesday.
"Regarding NATO, there is a wish for an additional Danish contribution on plane capacity, and we have said 'Yes' to accommodate that," Frederiksen said at a news briefing after the talks, which she said had been "positive".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mette Frederiksen
- NATO
- Denmark
- Trump
- London
ALSO READ
Netflix ropes in Robert Towne, David Fincher for 'Chinatown' prequel series
Polish PM: questioning NATO treaty a threat to collective defence
Estonia sees life in "brain-dead" NATO
TRM Labs, the first cryptocurrency risk management platform, raises $4.2 million in funding from Initialized Capital, Blockchain Capital, PayPal Ventures and Y Combinator
UPDATE 2-Bosnia names Serb as prime minister after compromise on NATO