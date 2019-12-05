Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan government approves economic stimulus package to combat overseas risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:11 IST
Japan government approves economic stimulus package to combat overseas risks
Representative image Image Credit:

Japan's cabinet approved an economic stimulus package worth 26 trillion yen ($239 billion) with fiscal spending of 13.2 trillion yen, aimed at preventing overseas risks from damaging both exports and domestic demand, government officials said.

The government said the new economic package would boost real domestic product by 1.4% through the fiscal year to March 2022. ($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel meets Facebook group over rising crime against women on social media

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday met representatives of the Facebook group at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on social media. The Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Heena ...

Have some thoughts for T20 World Cup, will discuss with Kohli and Shastri: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has some thoughts with regards to the Indian team going in to next years T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. India will lock horns with ...

Vaping leaves e-cigarette user with rare form of lung scarring: Study

An e-cigarette user has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung scarring which is usually seen in metal workers, according to a study. The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, is the first known case where the disease calle...

Johnny Galecki, girlfriend Alaina Meyer welcome baby boy

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have become parents to a baby boy. Galecki, 44, shared the news on Instagram.With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019