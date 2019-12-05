Japan government approves economic stimulus package to combat overseas risks

Japan's cabinet approved an economic stimulus package worth 26 trillion yen ($239 billion) with fiscal spending of 13.2 trillion yen, aimed at preventing overseas risks from damaging both exports and domestic demand, government officials said.

The government said the new economic package would boost real domestic product by 1.4% through the fiscal year to March 2022. ($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)