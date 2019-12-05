U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests
Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday.
"As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began," Hook told reporters at the State Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Brian Hook
- State Department