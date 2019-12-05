Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of Latin King gang members arrested on federal charges - U.S. Justice Department

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:33 IST
Dozens of Latin King gang members arrested on federal charges - U.S. Justice Department

Dozens of members of the Latin Kings gang were arrested on Thursday on the East Coast on federal racketeering, gun and drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The gang members, including Michael Cecchetelli, a regional leader of the Latin Kings, were arrested by some 500 local, state and federal law enforcement agents who executed 31 search warrants at 24 locations along the East Coast, the United States Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Methane emission in lakes require rethink on climate change, reveals study

A new study accomplished by a team from Swansea University has provided new insights into how the greenhouse gas methane is being produced in the surface waters of lakes that should signal a rethink on the global methane cycle. After all, m...

UPDATE 2-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

The 200 billion green bond market is set for a shakeup after the European Union on Thursday reached a deal on a new set of rules governing which financial products can be called green and sustainable. Under the agreement, all financial prod...

Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat

Peru and Washington are in the final stages of talks on a deal to promote American investments in the South American country as part of a U.S. initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region, a Peruvian diplomat told Reuters.The Unite...

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019