Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:33 IST
UPDATE 3-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete. Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing. Dendias called the Turkey-Libyan accord a "blatant violation of international law".

The move did not mean Greece was severing diplomatic relations with Libya, Dendias said. Another foreign ministry official said Libya had 'deceived' Greece. "This is a legally invalid document," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament.

"Not only is it geographically and historically invalid - wiping Greek islands off the map - but because it led Turkey to an unprecedented diplomatic isolation," he said. "Its just a piece of paper nobody recognises."

The Libyan embassy in Athens said it had no comment. The expulsion is the latest twist in a saga of Mediterranean states jostling to claim yet-untapped oil and gas in the region.

Turkey and the internationally recognised government of Libya signed the accord in November defining their boundaries and a deal on expanded security and military cooperation, a step Turkey said was protecting its rights. Greece immediately shot back, calling the accord absurd because it ignored the presence of Crete between the coasts of Turkey and Libya.

Greece asked Libya for details of the deal last week. "The text of this agreement carries the signature of the Libyan foreign minister. It is the same person who, in September, had assured the Greek side otherwise," Dendias said.

Mitsotakis said the speaker of Libya's parliament would be in Athens in coming days for consultations. Greece and Turkey are at odds over a host of issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically-split Cyprus. Tensions are also running high because of Turkish drilling off Cyprus, and the European Union has prepared sanctions against Turkey in response.

On Thursday, Cyprus said it was petitioning the International Court of Justice to safeguard its offshore rights. (Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Catherine Evans, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's repeal of refugee 'Medevac' law 'inhumane': UN

Australias decision to repeal a law allowing ill asylum-seekers in Papua New Guinea and on Nauru to travel to the country for medical treatment was cruel, inhumane and unnecessary, the United Nations said Friday. The so-called Medevac law w...

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on YouTubes most trending music vide...

Siril, Ashmita bag gold medals as India claim 10 medals in badminton

Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma were crowned the mens and womens singles champions as Indian shuttlers claimed eight medals in the individual events of the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday. While Ashmita and Siril claimed gold medals, ...

Neighbours say police did right& good thing and justice has

Neighbours of the woman veterinarian raped and murdered near here said on Friday that justice has been done following the killing of the four accused by police in retaliatory firing even as some said such acts by police would instill fear a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019