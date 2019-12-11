Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs TN govt, poll panel to conduct local bodies' poll as per 2011 census

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:30 IST
SC directs TN govt, poll panel to conduct local bodies' poll as per 2011 census
The Supreme Court of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the state poll panel to conduct upcoming local bodies' election by relying on 2011 census instead of the 1991 census as alleged by opposition party DMK. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its fresh plea, has sought quashing of the notification, issued by the state poll panel on December 7, for local bodies' election alleging that it did not provide quota for women and SC and ST candidates as per the 2011 census and was using 1991 census for this purpose.

"After hearing the arguments, we feel that the interest of justice is subserved by issuing a direction to the respondents (state government and poll panel) to apply 2011 census to all impending elections irrespective of the number of seats determined by the delimitation commission after carrying out the delimitation exercise," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said in its order. The top court, on December 6, had put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in the state for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

The bench on Wednesday modified its earlier order and asked the delimitation commission to conclude the delimitation exercise withi three months instead of four months in nine districts. It, however, had said that Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.

DMK, in its plea filed through lawyer Amit Nand Tiwari, has sought a direction to the state government and the poll panel to quash the election notification issued on December 7. Senior advocates P Chiadambaram and A M Singhvi, representing DMK, alleged that the notification of TNSEC did not comply with the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Reservation of seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Rules, 1995.

The plea has sought compliance of legal requirements, including under "Rule 6 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Reservation of Seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Rules" on providing quota to women and SC and ST candidates based on 2011 census before issuing a fresh notification for local bodies polls in the state. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, opposed the plea saying it was a "bogus" petition intended to stall the election process which was on.

The reservation of seats in wards are being given under the 2011 census, he said. The DMK has alleged that the state poll panel has violated the apex court's December 6 order which said that while conducting elections, "the respondents shall provide proportionate reservation at all levels, in accordance with the Rule 6" of the Panchayat rules.

The plea said the poll panel has decided to follow the 2016 notification for reservation for the upcoming local bodies elections. "It is most humbly submitted here that the 2016 notification for reservation of seats is based on the census of 1991 and cannot be used in view of the subsequent Delimitation Act 2017 and the constitution of Delimitation commission to carry out the reservation in local bodies.

"Thus, using the 2016 reservations for local bodies in the present elections, despite alleged fresh delimitation based on a census of 2011 is on the face of it illegal and the impugned notification deserves to be set aside," the plea said. It said the fresh delimitation has altered boundaries and composition of wards and hence, the earlier reservation notification of 2016 cannot be the basis for conducting current elections.

"The wards, boundaries, populations in the state of Tamil Nadu have been changed and providing reservation, as per the 2016 notification, is on the face of it illegal and the impugned notification deserves to be set aside," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time Magazines Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmenta...

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019