China's U.N. envoy says 'imperative' Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea
China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said it is "imperative" that the United Nations Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea in a bid to support talks between Pyongyang and the United States and "head off a dramatic reversal" of the situation.
"It is imperative that this council take action and invoke the reversible provisions in the DPRK-related resolutions as soon as possible in the light of the evolving situation on the peninsula and make necessary adjustments to the sanctions measures," Zhang told the council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
