U.S. House passes massive defense bill, heads to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Wednesday a $738 billion bill setting policy for the U.S. Department of Defense on everything from family leave to fighter jets and the creation of a Space Force that has been a priority for President Donald Trump.

The count in the Democratic-controlled chamber was 371-46 as voting continued, enough to send the measure to the Senate, where a vote is expected by next week. Trump has promised to sign the legislation as soon as it passes Congress.

