Coimbatore: Accused in wall collapse case moves HC for bail

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:01 IST
Coimbatore: Accused in wall collapse case moves HC for bail Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI): The main accused in the case relating to a wall collapse in Coimbatore two weeks ago killing 17 people has moved the Madras High Court for bail. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice N Seshasayee, advocate D Parventhan appearing for the families of the deceased said they wanted to oppose the bail application and sought the court's permission to intervene in the matter.

In view of this, the court adjourned the hearing to December 18. In his application, Sivasubramanian submitted that he is involved in textile business in Mettupalayam and that he will not flee from justice.

"He will cooperate with the prosecuting agency in all possible manner. He is also undergoing treatment for cardiac problem," his counsel said. Sivasubramanian who was absconding soon after the incident was arrested on December 3 and remanded in judicial custody.

Based on a complaint from the village administrative officer, an FIR was registered against him for offences under sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and section 3 of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. "No person constructing a compound wall would imagine that it would create harm to his neighbours. Most importantly, no one would put his life in jeopardy by putting up a weak construction in his residential quarters," advocate V Ragavachari, appearing for the petitioner, said.

"The fury of nature was such that even a well constructed compound wall would give away," he said. "To connect a case of an accident to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is highly illegal," he added..

