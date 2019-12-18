Man gets seven years in jail for harassing, threatening girl

A court in Maharashtra's Akola district on Wednesday sentenced a man to seven years' imprisonment for threatening a 15-year-old girl with rape and acid attack if she did not reciprocate his `love' for her. Special judge for Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act Monika Arland also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Chandu alias Nagsen Dhande (35), the accused.

The incident had taken place in Akola city on April 23, 2013. According to the prosecution, Dhande accosted the girl when she was returning home from tuition, and said to her that he loved her.

If the girl rejected him, he would kill her parents, rape her and throw acid in her face, Dhande told her. The girl's parents lodged a complaint with Khadan police station, and an FIR was registered under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections dealing with sexual harassment under the POCSO Act, said prosecutor Rajesh Akotkar.

The prosecution examined seven witnesses to prove its case, he added..

