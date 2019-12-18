Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. citizenship path for thousands of Liberians tucked in spending bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 23:54 IST
U.S. citizenship path for thousands of Liberians tucked in spending bill
Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of Liberian immigrants without permanent legal status in the United States will be eligible to apply for green cards and eventual U.S. citizenship under the terms of a defense spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The pathway to citizenship - even for a relatively small cohort of immigrants - is a victory for pro-migrant activists and lawmakers who pushed for citizenship for Liberians covered by temporary deportation relief programs. The legalization, which protects Liberians who have been in the country since 2014, is the first of its kind in nearly two decades, according to immigration experts.

U.S. President Donald Trump has attempted to phase out most enrollment in humanitarian immigration programs such as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), which are offered at the discretion of the administration. Liberians have been protected both by TPS and DED. Trump unexpectedly postponed a winding down of DED protections for Liberians earlier this year, pushing back the end date until March 2020.

In that announcement, Trump cited the "unique" history of Liberia, a nation founded in 1847 by freed American slaves. A pair of Democratic U.S. senators, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, pressed to include the provision for Liberians in the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA. Minnesota had the largest population of Liberian immigrants of any U.S. state in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Smith said the provision also had support from Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho. "This was one place where I think we were able to get bipartisan agreement," she said.

Risch's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The defense spending bill now will require Trump's approval to become law.

Trump wrote on Twitter last week that he would sign the bill as soon as it passes, saying it included all his priorities. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the legalization provision. Under the terms of the bill, Liberians may apply for permanent residency if they have maintained a continuous presence in the United States since Nov. 20, 2014, when the Obama administration approved TPS for the country following an Ebola outbreak. The time frame includes Liberians covered by that TPS designation and the DED program.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has estimated 4,000 Liberians would have been covered by Temporary Protected Status in 2014. Spouses and children of the eligible population also will be permitted to apply for permanent residency, which could push that estimate higher. Famatta Zeon, a 44-year-old supervisor with U.S. Bank in Minneapolis who left Liberia for the United States in 2001 during that country's civil war, is one person who could benefit from the measure.

"We are here, we're good citizens, we're paying our taxes," said Zeon, who has three U.S.-citizen children. "We're doing everything that the country wants us to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019