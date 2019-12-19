Saudi concert stabbing suspect took orders from Yemen Al Qaeda - Ekhbariya TV
A man arrested in Saudi Arabia after stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh last month was under orders from a leader of Al Qaeda in Yemen, state television channel Ekhbariya said on Thursday.
The Nov. 11 incident occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a two-month-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)
