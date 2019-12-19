Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 40 held over anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, situation under control: SSP Lucknow

Over 40 people have been taken into custody in connection with violent protests against the new citizenship law here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:45 IST
Over 40 held over anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, situation under control: SSP Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh in Hazratganj where violence broke out during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Over 40 people have been taken into custody in connection with violent protests against the new citizenship law here on Thursday. "Forty to 50 people have been detained in connection with the protests," Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini told ANI, adding that situation was under control in Hazratganj area.

He also said that the mob was dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. He said that thousands of people gathered to protest who were dispersed by the police in Hazratganj where several vehicles were set ablaze.

A police post was vandalised other public properties in the Khadra area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh also visited the area to take stock of the situation after protests.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ in Moscow

An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russias FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.The Izvestia newspaper, citing a sourc...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that ones age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesnt think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals le...

Kingpin of drug racket arrested in JK's Samba

An alleged kingpin of inter-state drug racket was arrested on Thursday along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, police said here. Rashid Hussain Thoker of Gudoora village of Pulwama, was arrested on a specific information at Tapyal-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019