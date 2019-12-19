Over 40 held over anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, situation under control: SSP Lucknow

Over 40 people have been taken into custody in connection with violent protests against the new citizenship law here on Thursday. "Forty to 50 people have been detained in connection with the protests," Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini told ANI, adding that situation was under control in Hazratganj area.

He also said that the mob was dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. He said that thousands of people gathered to protest who were dispersed by the police in Hazratganj where several vehicles were set ablaze.

A police post was vandalised other public properties in the Khadra area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh also visited the area to take stock of the situation after protests.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

