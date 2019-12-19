Do not pay heed to politically motivated provocative statements against CAA : Karnataka CM

In the backdrop of raging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday appealed people in the state to maintain peace and not pay heed to politically motivated provocative statements against CAA. "I request all citizens of the state to remain calm and maintain peace. False propaganda is being spread about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Do not pay heed to politically motivated, provocative statements from anyone," tweeted Yediyurappa.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday took around 30 people in custody here for allegedly violating prohibitory orders amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Karnataka, including Hubli, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, in view of widespread protests across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.