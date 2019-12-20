Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 20

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

BEIJING - President of the Laos, Pany Yathotou, will pay a visit to China (final day) MOSCOW - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will make his first visit to Russia (to Dec. 21) TOKYO - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Japan (final day).

KUALA LUMPUR - Turkey, Pakistan and other Muslim majority nations to meet in Malaysia summit (final day). NEW DELHIPortugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be visiting India for two days (final day) TOKYOIran President Hassan Rouhani will visit Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo (to Dec. 21). SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as the countries negotiate an integration pact. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

** TALLINN - United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 ** CROATIA - Presidential election.

ABIDJAN – French President Emmanuel Macron visits Ivory Coast. He will visit Bouake to pay homage to French and US soldiers killed in 2004 before flying to Niamey. NIAMEY – French President Emmanuel Macron visits Niamey for a day to pay homage to 71 Niger soldiers killed in Inates on Dec.10 and prepare for a G5 Sahel summit in Pau on January 13. KUWAIT CITYArab OPEC ministers are due to meet in Kuwait for an annual gathering. UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem to hold a meeting in Moscow. BEIJING - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders (to Dec. 25) BEIJING - Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In (to Dec. 25). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24 CHENGDU, China - Trilateral meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6 LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - - Friday, JANUARY 10

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, January 23 JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 ** TOGO - Referendum.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

