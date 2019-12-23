Left Menu
Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

  • Reuters
  • Riyadh
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

He said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated but not charged and was released.

