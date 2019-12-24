Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daryaganj violence: Court seeks response of Delhi Police on bail pleas of 6 accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:53 IST
Daryaganj violence: Court seeks response of Delhi Police on bail pleas of 6 accused

A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.

A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody. Later in the day, nine others arrested in the case also moved the sessions court seeking bail.

The court has put up the matter for hearing on December 26. The magistrate court had on Monday noted that violence was committed when the alleged protest was going on against the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It noted that police officers were assaulted and criminal force was used upon them by pelting stones and such incidents create panic in the society. Violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them.

In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique saidOraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticketThe result of the 81-member House have a...

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest Star Wars movie - one of the top Christmas films - Singapores media regulator said on Tuesday, so that more children can watch it....

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had requested ...

UP cops, others indulged in 'unbridled human rights violations' at AMU, claims activists' report

A report prepared by a group of activists looking into the violence that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police and others had indulged in unbridled human rights violations. Releasing the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019