Pune: 2 soldiers dead, 5 injured during bridging exercise

Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering here during the bridging exercise.

Pune: 2 soldiers dead, 5 injured during bridging exercise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering here during the bridging exercise.

Among those injured is one JCO. More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

