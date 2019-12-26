Former Congress MLA named in FIR for violence during protest at Seelampur

Former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed has been named in FIR for allegedly instigating the crowd that led to clashes between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on December 17 in Seelampur. Ahmed had sought permission for a bike rally which was denied but he took out the rally.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 14 people after the protest in Seelampur area against the Citizenship Amendment turned violent on December 17. Subsequently, the court had sent them for 14-day judicial custody. The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalized three buses during the protests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.